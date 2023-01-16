Watch: Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Found Hiding Inside Office Printer, Rescued

Eastern brown snakes are Australia's second most venomous land snake

People are scared of snakes as these reptiles have a notorious reputation for sliding into the trickiest of spots. Encountering a snake is more common than people think as snakes camouflage themselves cleverly. In one such recent incident, a receptionist working in an office in Sydney was left terrified after she spotted an Eastern Brown snake lurking in one of the printers, reported Newsweek.

Sydney-based snake rescuers from Australian Snake Catchers were immediately called to remove the reptile safely. The handlers first moved the entire printer to the outside of the building before extracting the reptile. A professional then opened the paper drawer using a long snake hook to coax the snake out of hiding. He then hooked the snake from the back of the printer before grabbing hold of its tail. The metre-long snake was finally pulled out of the printer.

A video showing the rescuers removing the snake was also shared on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

The caption of the video read, ''This Snake decided to make this Printer into a 3D version. The Receptionist from a Windsor Dealership was about to refill the paper but when she pulled out the Drawer she Luckily saw this Eastern Brown Snake. We were dispatched to remove it so Business could continue. All is well that ends well. This could have been quite a Different and Dangerous outcome."

Internet users praised the snake handler for safely rescuing the reptile, while others expressed concern for the receptionist. One user wrote in the comments section, ''I bet the poor receptionist will have a panic attack every time she has to open the paper tray from now on.'' Another wrote,'' They come up with some crazy ideas about where they want to have a nap.''

Eastern brown snakes are Australia's second most venomous land snake. As per data from the University of Melbourne's Australian Venom Research Unit, they have the second most toxic venom of all land snakes worldwide. Their venom contains a powerful neurotoxin, which progressively paralyzes the victim's nerves in their heart, lungs, and diaphragm, eventually causing suffocation.

"This species is common throughout the eastern half of Australia and is particularly abundant in farmland and suburban areas where they can find their favourite prey: rats and mice. Because these snakes can thrive in suburban areas this also means that humans can come across them quite often," Alessandro Palci, a reptile researcher at Flinders University in Australia, previously told Newsweek.