Watch: US Goat 'Itty Bitty' With Spinal Condition Enjoys New Life On Wheels

Itty Bitty, the goat, was born with a spinal condition resembling spina bifida.

A baby goat named Itty Bitty with a spinal condition that prevented her from using her back legs is now enjoying her run on wheels and exploring her environment for the first time in her life. A non-profit organisation in the United States, TMMA Farms & Sanctuary, has provided the goat with her new custom-made set of wheels. TMMA Farms & Sanctuary works for animal welfare, and they shared the story of Itty Bitty on their Facebook page.

Mentioning her condition when she came to the organisation for the first time, they wrote that "Itty Bitty cannot use her back legs, but she scoots around on her butt and loves hugs, kisses, and her bottle." She was strong, happy, and wanted to go! "A set of wheels for this little girl was a must."

"She was shivering when she got here, so I found my little, tiny alpaca winter sweater that fit her perfectly, and if you were around Trion Tractor Supply or Walmart last night, you may have seen us with a month-old goat in my arms. Bottle feeding in the truck at 9:00 p.m. all while grabbing food through the drive-through is the way we do things!."

The organisation posted a sweet video of the baby's first day receiving her specially built set of wheels, along with the caption, "This little girl came to us just 24 hours ago, and this morning she got her first set of wheels!!"

Itty Bitty was born with a spinal condition resembling spina bifida, which is defined by the spinal cord's failure to grow normally in the womb. Veterinarians determined surgery would not help Itty Bitty. The sanctuary reported that after using her new wheels for 24 hours, she was able to run independently.