Watch: US First Class Passenger Dragged Off A Flight Following Drink Request

A passenger was dragged off an American Airlines flight after he requested a pre-departure beverage. The anonymous passenger was repeatedly asked by the crew to exit, all because he asked for a gin and tonic.

The 5-minute-long clip shows a man seated in first class arguing with airport personnel. The staff asked the man multiple to leave and even reasoned that the pilot requested his removal "multiple times."

About four minutes into the video, the passenger's phone was taken away because he was trying to record the incident. But the video of it was soon shared across social media. Later, the man was kicked off the flight, he was pulled from his seat and handcuffed on the jet bridge. The passenger can be heard screaming out to "stop".

According to the travel blog "View from the Wing", the man asked what he's done to prompt his removal. the two men who appear to be officers said that the man was "not being respectful" by "arguing with the flight attendant."

The video of the incident was shared on Reddit.

According to New York Post, one of the features of American Arlines' first-class service is the pre-departure beverage offerings, however, the reason for denying a drink to this man is unclear.

The video of the incident was shared in the forum "r/PublicFreakout," and the clip has triggered an array of reactions. A user commented, "The whining like a 5-year-old and the jumpy flailing certainly surprised me lmao."

"I have never seen a more embarrassing display in my entire career," another user commented.

"That's the most humiliating video I've seen in a long time. The noise he made at the end is very sad. I don't know what happened to start this but it was handled very poorly," the third user wrote.

The fourth user commented, "It's a FAR not to allow intoxicated passengers onboard the plane... Not saying he's drunk (we don't know) but letting people skate by and board the plane is just making it someone else's problem."