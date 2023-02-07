Watch: Little Boy Pulled Out Of Rubble 22 Hours After Turkey Earthquake

The 19-second clip shows a team of rescuers pulling out a boy from rubble

More than 5000 people have died as rescuers are braving freezing darkness and aftershocks to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria on Monday. Many survivors are being pulled from the wreckage, offering moments of hope despite fears the fatalities will mount.

Amid the loss and devastation, a video has surfaced showing a miraculous rescue operation of a little boy. The video shows the 3-year-old boy being pulled out alive from the rubble after more than 22 hours.

The video was shared on Twitter and was captioned as, ‘'3-year-old baby Miran, who was under the rubble of the collapsed building in Malatya, was rescued 22 hours later.''

Watch it here

Malatya'da yıkılan binanın enkazı altında kalan 3 yaşındaki Miran bebek, 22 saat sonra kurtarıldı.#deprem#seferberlikpic.twitter.com/N6fWjT2zPi — EHA MEDYA (@eha_medya) February 7, 2023

The 19-second clip shows a team of rescuers pulling out a boy, who was trapped under a heap of rubble in Malatya, one of the epicentres of Turkey's earthquake. Covered entirely in dust, the boy appears to have miraculously survived any serious injury.

Internet users praised the relentless efforts of the rescue workers and thanked them for saving the little boy. One user said, ''Thank you dear God for this miracle. God save all children. I pray for all the victims in Turkey.'' Another commented, ''I hope the Turkish government will care for these babies that are not finding their parents and won't just give them to anyone!''

Meanwhile, there are fears that the toll will rise inexorably, with World Health Organization officials estimating up to 20,000 may have died.

"We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows," WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told AFP.

Notably, Turkey is in one of the world's most active earthquake zones. The country's last 7.8-magnitude tremor was in 1939, when 33,000 died in the eastern Erzincan province.