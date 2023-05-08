Watch: Tom Cruise Tells King Charles 'You Can Be My Wingman' At Coronation Concert

Tom Cruise made a special appearance at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday.

Actor Tom Cruise made a special appearance at King Charles' coronation celebration on Sunday night, delivering a message to the King of the UK that he could be his "wingman". The message was a pre-recorded tribute from the cockpit of a fighter jet in, which ended with the Top Gun actor saluting the new King and the Queen and rolling the aircraft away steeply. The video of Mr Cruise's special gesture is going viral on social media with many praising the actor's skit.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Tom Cruise is heard saying in the video before flying away.

Think your Cool😎 but will you ever be Tom Cruise Flying a P51 Mustang whilst inviting the king to be your wingman Cool 😎 #CoronationConcertpic.twitter.com/Fw3jiq3Zrr — J (@jasgreeny) May 7, 2023

Sky News said Mr Cruise is an experienced aviator and was referring to King Charles' own experience in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF).

Variety reported that this is not the first time that Tom Cruise has appeared in a royal event. He was a guest at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997. It further said that William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended the London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Partygoers flocked to tens of thousands of street celebrations across Britain on Sunday as the country revelled in the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.

Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, hosted a private reception as Buckingham Palace said they had been "deeply touched" by Saturday's event at Westminster Abbey.

Charles' coronation as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries around the world was the first in Britain for 70 years.

The glittering ceremony, steeped in 1,000 years of tradition and ritual, was attended by global royalty and world leaders, as well as hundreds of community and charity representatives from across the UK.