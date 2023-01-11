Watch: Tigress Spotted Roaming With Her Adorable Cubs At Forest Reserve In Madhya Pradesh

This was the first time that tigress T4 was spotted with her cubs

Tigers are rare, elusive animals, which is why the thrill of spotting one in its natural habitat is unmatched. Speaking of which, a video has been making rounds on social media platforms showing a tigress roaming with her four adorable newborn cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve.

According to a PTI report, Tigress T4, also known as Patdev, recently gave birth to four cubs, which are two-month-old now. Patdev is the daughter of supermom 'Collarwali', who gave birth to 29 cubs over a span of 11 years, according to officials.

On Monday, some officials and visitors during a safari spotted tigress T4 with four cubs and shot a video, which has now gone viral. In the 30-second clip, the tigress is seen leading the way as her four cubs follow their mother. This was the first time that tigress T4 was spotted with her cubs.

Watch the video here:

'Like Mother Like Daughter' Tigress T4 or popularly referred as Patdev Female, Legendary Collarwali's daughter, among Tourists is set to become the next supermom of #Pench. T4 has given birth to total of 20 cubs from 2014 to this year.@ntca_india@minforestmp@JansamparkMPpic.twitter.com/4QEyxgvJ2D — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) January 9, 2023

Needless to say, the video has delighted social media users who loved the adorable sight of the tiger cubs, while many appreciated the administration's initiative to protect the tiger population. Some said that Tigress T4 is following in her mother's footsteps who has left a great legacy behind. Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 42,000 views and more than 500 likes so far, with tons of comments.

One user wrote, '' Absolutely Adorable...keep up with your Mom little babies don't fall to far behind.'' Another commented, '' #Supermum Patdev/T4 is an absolute star amongst wild #Tigers, thank you for sharing this beautiful video of her & her adorable tiny cubs.''

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri. The estimated count of tigers in India has increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018, according to the last census report.