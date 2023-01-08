Watch: This Incredible Stretchable Paper Sculpture Will Blow Your Mind

The sculpture has been created by well-known artist Felix Semper

Art has the power to stimulate and inspire the human mind. Thanks to the internet, plenty of stunning artwork videos showcasing diverse talents, go viral on a daily basis. One such video that has left social media users amazed is of a stretchable paper sculpture. Created by well-known artist Felix Semper, the video shows an extraordinary elastic paper sculpture. A Twitter video which goes by the handle Fascinating shared the video and wrote, "Stunning paper sculpture by Felix Semper."

Stunning paper sculpture by Felix Semper.pic.twitter.com/hvBtKtxgPV — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 3, 2023

In the video, the artist holds the seemingly solid bust sculpture in his hands and pulls it to show its elasticity. Within seconds, the bust which appeared to be carved out of stone or wood becomes a fluidly-moving object. The bust can be moved in any direction, and the artist showcases it by twisting, elongating and manoeuvring it in mind-bending positions and postures.

The video has garnered a whopping 57 lakh views, more than 10,770 retweets and 92,000 likes. Needless to say, the paper art has stunned internet users who were left both mindblown and creeped out.

One user wrote, ''Visually captivating. This is the stuff that excites & challenges our mind, stimulates our senses! Artist like Feix take art forms to new levels. Thanks for showing this!'' Another commented, '' I know this takes an incredible amount of skill and a wildly impressive understanding of your medium, but it gives me the heebs so bad.'' A third added, '' Oh geez! That freaked me out but well done!''

Notably, the artist crafts his incredible sculptures from thousands of layers of glued paper. Using sandpaper, he then carefully carves the paper block into the desired shape. The process finally ends with him painstakingly painting the paper sculpture, with incredible attention to detail.

In the past, several of his artworks have gone viral on social media. Mr Semper whose bio reads as, ''Stretching your imagination'', regularly shares videos of his artwork on Instagram where he boasts of 2,39,000 followers.

Here are some of the other artworks:

According to his website, his stretchable paper sculptures are inspired by everyday items and pop culture. ''They are made from glued layers of paper, sliced wood, books, recycled materials, etc. This fluid movement gives the sculpture a playful mobility as opposed to the traditional aesthetic. He has transformed the media to stretch, twist, elongate and retract. Felix invites viewers to experience sculpture in an insightful new way,'' a description on the website reads.