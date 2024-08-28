Watch: Thief Breaks Into Marathi Director's Mumbai Apartment, Pet Cat Alerts Family

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a CCTV footage of the incident on Instagram.

In a shocking incident, a thief broke into Marathi filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi's 6th-floor Mumbai apartment through an open window. However, the intruder was chased away by the family's quick-thinking pet before any harm was done. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to share CCTV footage of the incident. The video showed the thief scaling a drainage pipe and sneaking into Ms Joshi's 3BHK flat in Andheri around 3 am. The thief, clad in a T-shirt and shorts, rummaged through the house, searching for valuables and expensive goods. Despite encountering a dog in one of the rooms, the thief avoided it and continued his search.

The thief then tried to enter the room where Ms Joshi's elderly mother and her caretaker were sleeping. He then slipped into another bedroom, where Joshi's daughter and son-in-law slept, and stole a wallet containing Rs 6,000. However, as he attempted to escape, the family's second cat sprang into action, alerting the family. The director's son-in-law Deven spotted the thief and ran to catch him but he managed to escape without stealing anything else.

''Presenting the real crime patrol. This video is for all of us, especially senior citizens who live alone. You will be shocked to see how a thief climbs the 6th floor of the residence of noted filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi situated at (Lokhandwala complex Andheri West Mumbai ) with the help of the pipes and jumps out the same way when he is noticed by the member of the house. These days the security guards are either busy watching mobiles or sleeping. Share this video as much as you can,'' filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The filmmaker approached the police and lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was filed against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation was underway.

Reacting to the incident, one user wrote, ''Very shocking… thanks for sharing Ashok ji. We all need to be cautious.''

Another commented, ''Very bad and shocking... Watchman sleeps at night... It's important to cover windows with grills. Thank God nothing happened...''

A third added, ''How scary is this.. hope your mom & all of you are fine Swapnaji.'' A fourth said, ''What the hell... this is so scary.''