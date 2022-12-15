Watch: Terrifying Moment When A Slingshot Ride In London Snapped, Trapping 2 People Inside

The riders were left suspended in the air as horrified visitors looked on

A terrifying moment was caught on camera when a slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park malfunctioned leaving two riders trapped. The incident happened on Wednesday night at the popular Christmas attraction in Hyde Park, leaving onlookers horrified, Metro.co.uk reported.

A video of the incident shows two people preparing for the ride in a metal spherical pod. As the ride took off, hurling passengers up into the air, the ride appeared to stop and caused the pod to crash into the support beam of the ride. The passengers were left suspended in the air as panicked visitors looked on, with many left screaming.

The clip shared by @AlbyLad_was captioned as ''Winter wonderland slingshot fail.''

Watch the video here:

Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI — ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022

Usually, the ride uses elastic bungees to launch the pod straight into the air like a slingshot. However, a technical issue caused the release of one of the elastic cords and steel wire rope. The pod lurched to one side, sending the two riders, believed to be teenage boys, clattering into one of the metal support beams. The pair on the ride were later freed by on-site staff, and didn't suffer any injuries.

Several voiced their shock at the footage. One user said, ''Holey moley that's horrific!'' Another commented, ''this exactly why you'll never see me on fairground rides.''

In a statement, Winter Wonderland told MyLondon: “We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.

"Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place. All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience. All other attractions at Winter Wonderland are operating as normal.”