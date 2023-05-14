Watch: Taylor Swift Interrupts Song To Call Out Security To Protect A Fan At Concert

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour started on March 17 in Arizona

A video of singer Taylor Swift calling out at a security guard in the middle of performing her 2014 hit, "Bad Blood" at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during her "Eras" Tour has gone viral on the internet.

The video shared by a concert-goer on Twitter shows the singer shouting at the security, "She's fine!" before hitting the chorus of the song.

The video further shows that the singer continued singing but abruptly cut off again to say, "She wasn't doing anything."

Seconds later, she tell the security guard again, "Hey! Stop!"

Watch the video here:

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour#taylorswift#tserastourphillypic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

It's unclear what prompted Swift to yell at the security. A comment on the video read that guards were being aggressive in keeping fans from leaning on barriers separating the crowd from the stage.

Another concert-goers suggested that the guards were, "putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move."

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour started on March 17 in Arizona and it has been a hit so far, according to New York Post report.