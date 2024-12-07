Advertisement

Watch: Sunita Williams Demonstrates Zero-Gravity Drinking In Virtual Space Session

She explained the use of special pouches and shared insights into spaceflight, inspiring young minds to explore the cosmos.

Sunita Williams hosted a virtual session for students in her hometown.

The Indian-origin astronaut, Sunita Williams, recently hosted a highly engaging virtual session for students of Sunita Williams Elementary School in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts. During the event she discussed the peculiar challenge of drinking liquids in space and offered an interesting glimpse into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams, an experienced astronaut with many years of experience in spaceflight, presented firsthand insights into the creative ways astronauts drink fluids in the microgravity environment. She described how liquids move differently in zero gravity and demonstrated how to drink using special pouches designed for this purpose, which do not rely on gravity.

The interactive session gave students a chance to ask questions of the astronaut directly. Explaining and demonstrating the details of space and the astonishing adaptations necessary for human flight will excite the minds of young viewers to begin exploring the wonders of the cosmos.

