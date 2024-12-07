Watch: Sunita Williams Demonstrates Zero-Gravity Drinking In Virtual Space Session

The Indian-origin astronaut, Sunita Williams, recently hosted a highly engaging virtual session for students of Sunita Williams Elementary School in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts. During the event she discussed the peculiar challenge of drinking liquids in space and offered an interesting glimpse into life aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Watch the video here:

A student gets a demonstration from astronaut, Sunita Williams on how to drink liquids in space. Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore hit the six-month mark in space after becoming the first to ride Boeing's new Starliner capsule on what was supposed to be a week-long test flight.… pic.twitter.com/1UQSgvcHsN — Francynancy (@FranMooMoo) December 6, 2024

Williams, an experienced astronaut with many years of experience in spaceflight, presented firsthand insights into the creative ways astronauts drink fluids in the microgravity environment. She described how liquids move differently in zero gravity and demonstrated how to drink using special pouches designed for this purpose, which do not rely on gravity.

The interactive session gave students a chance to ask questions of the astronaut directly. Explaining and demonstrating the details of space and the astonishing adaptations necessary for human flight will excite the minds of young viewers to begin exploring the wonders of the cosmos.