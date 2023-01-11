Watch: Sudarsan Pattnaik Builds World's Largest Hockey Stick Using Sand And 5,000 Hockey Balls

The giant 105-feet long hockey stick has been created using 5000 hockey balls

Ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup opening ceremony, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has carved the world's biggest hockey stick in Odisha's Cuttack. The giant 105-feet long hockey stick which has been created using 5000 hockey balls and over five tonnes of sand also showcases the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

It took Mr Pattnaik and his team of 15 students two full days to complete the installation and it will be up for display on January 11 when thousands of people are expected to arrive at the Barabati Stadium. A host of Bollywood stars will also perform during the opening ceremony.

#WATCH | Cuttack: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates the world's largest Hockey stick as Odisha hosts FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.



Sudarshan Pattnaik created a 105-feet long hockey stick, using 5000 hockey balls and over five tonnes of sand for the sculpture. pic.twitter.com/1UlzFZKV7N — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

"There is a festive atmosphere in every village you travel to in Odisha because of the World Cup. It is a very special event for the people of Odisha and there are celebrations everywhere. To welcome everyone to this beautiful state, we wanted to create something unique this time, that's why we thought of using hockey balls and creating this installation," Mr Pattnaik said in a media release issued by Hockey India, as reported by ANI.

"During the previous World Cup, we had installed sand art at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and the artwork depicted the major monuments of Odisha like Konark. This time we have used the installation to welcome all the 16 participating teams to Odisha and we have created 16 national flags in the installation," he added.

World's longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of 5000 hockey balls on Mahanadi river bank at #Cuttack. Odisha. I with my My team completed within two days . #HockeyComesHome#HockeyWorldCup2023#HWC2023#OdishaForHockeypic.twitter.com/QNQArG9tC6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 10, 2023

We are creating World's longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of more than 5000 hockey balls on Mahanadi river bank at #Cuttack. Odisha. My Students joined hand with me. #HockeyComesHome#HockeyWorldCup2023#HWC2023#OdishaForHockeypic.twitter.com/r5YoF0A5mC — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 10, 2023

The celebration event is scheduled for January 11 to mark the opening of the mega hockey event starting January 13, as per the Hockey India press release.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is an internationally-renowned sand artist and a Padma Shri awardee, who is famous for making beautiful and contemporarily relevant sand art about current issues and events around the world. Mr Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards and accolades for the country. He also holds the Guinness Record for building the tallest sand castle at 48 feet.