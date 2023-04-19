Watch: Sirens Sound Across Streets As Israel Remembers 6 Million Jews Killed In Holocaust

A two-minute siren wailed across the country.

A two-minute silence was observed in Israel in remembrance of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. A two-minute siren wailed across the country.

Videos and pictures have surfaced on the internet which show vehicles and pedestrians halted on streets and highways as the citizens stood with their heads bowed in remembrance of those killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators in World War II.

Traffic came to a halt and pedestrians stood at attention for two minutes as the sirens rang out.

Watch the video here:

#Israel remembers:



At 10:00AM the entire country came to a halt and held two minutes of silence for the 6,000,000 Jews murdered in the #Holocaust.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/gM0ESnTpK7 — Israel in Cyprus (@IsraelinCyprus) April 18, 2023

A third of the world's Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Israel was established in the aftermath in 1948, and hundreds of thousands of survivors fled to the Jewish state, according to Fox News.

A number of ceremonies take place throughout the day at municipality buildings, schools and Holocaust memorial monuments across the country, reported Times of Israel.

According to figures published Sunday by the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority, there are 147,199 Holocaust survivors living in Israel.



