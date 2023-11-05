The video's caption reads, "Meet Marusya - The Russian version of Alexa."

Russian internet company Mail.Ru launched an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant called "Marusya" in 2020. The voice assistant has all of the smart speaker's features, it can play games, answer questions, and share weather forecasts, similar to Amazon's Alexa.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Marusya answering a few questions about US President Joe Biden, US former President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The video starts with a man asking, "Marusya, who is Joe Biden?"

Marusya says, "Joseph Robinette Biden Jr is an American political figure, head of the Democratic Party."

The man asks about Donald Trump, and the voice assistant says, "Donald John Trump is an American political figure, entrepreneur and the 45th president of the United States."

The man then asks about Vladimir Putin, the voice assistant says, "Let's not discuss politics and politicians, I know nothing about it and am afraid to say something inappropriate."

See the video here:

Commenting on the video, a user joked, "The smartest IA ever, protecting her own life no talking about Putin."

Another user commented, "American: we can freely criticize the president of the US, can you do the same? Russian: Yes of course we can! We can also criticize the president of the US."

"She doesn't want to fall out the window," the third user remarked.