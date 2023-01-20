Watch: People Pull Out Woman From Burning Car On New York Highway

The group of people also took the woman to hospital.

A group of heroic bystanders risked their own lives to rescue a woman from a burning vehicle on a highway in New York. A video of the incident, which took place on January 18, was recorded by a person who was passing by and was stopped by the Good Samaritans. The clip, released by news agency SWNS, shows the moment the woman was pulled out from the car and dragged across lanes of traffic away from the inferno. The woman is seen rolling on the road wrapped in pieces of clothing.

She was later lifted by her rescuers, who also tried to douse the fire by throwing water from a bottle.

SWNS said the woman was 56 years old and a resident of Farmingville in New York. She was admitted to a local hospital and is in a critical condition.

The man who recorded the video, posted on his social media, "This is how my day started out driving Westbound on the LIE (Long Island Expressway) before exit 61. These 5 BRAVE, COURAGEOUS PASSERSBY risked their lives to pull this Woman out of a BURNING FIREBALL of a CAR, to SAVE HER LIFE..!!"

"I felt quite helpless, wishing that I had a FIRE EXTINGUISHER in my car, so I could do something to help.. Went to the Store to buy 2 right away, so this NEVER happens again..!!" he further said.

He also praised the efforts of the Good Samaritans and wished the woman "complete recovery".

Last year in May, another incident of a group of people helping a woman had surfaced on social media. It was posted on YouTube by Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) and showed passers-by helping a woman in Florida during a medical episode while driving her car.

The video showed the woman's car slowly entering at a traffic intersection when the light was red. Soon, her co-worker appeared on the scene, racing across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists.

The police said that the co-worker saw the woman "slumping over" her steering wheel.

Seeing the woman running on the road asking for help, several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving vehicle.

They then took her to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse provided medical attention.