Watch: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's 2-Point Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal recently shared advice for budding entrepreneurs. Mr Agarwal in a Twitter video urged them to remain persistent and determined in their endeavours. In the video, he motivated aspiring entrepreneurs on their journey towards success.

He assured the budding entrepreneurs that rejection is a part of the journey. He emphasized that all entrepreneurs face rejection at some point in their success journey. He insisted that people should not be disheartened by it, but should see it as a temporary setback. He said that young entrepreneurs should not give up too early.

"For aspiring entrepreneurs out there who are scared of rejection - take pride in whatever you build. Don't fret about being rejected. All entrepreneurs get rejected at a point in their journey. The ones who take it in their stride succeed in the long run," Mr Agarwal captioned the video.

In the video, he said that budding entrepreneurs should not be ashamed of their work. "If you want your start-up, the first point is that you should not be ashamed of your work. No matter what the work is, every profession is respectable. You should be proud of it."

He further said, "If you do these two things, as I have learnt in my early days that you must respect and take pride in your work. Nothing to be ashamed of if you are getting rejected."

The entrepreneur, now one of the country's youngest billionaires, founded OYO when he was just 19 years old. Oyo Rooms, which specialises in no-frills accommodation, was formed in 2013.

Notably, Oyo teams up with owners of budget hotels to help connect them with tourists looking for cheap but clean accommodation that meets certain hygiene standards. OYO now operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries and is considered one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in the world.