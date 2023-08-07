OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Shares Throwback Pic From Company's 'Early Years'

Since being posted, the tweet has received 1 million views

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Softbank backed-OYO, posted a throwback picture on X, formerly Twitter. In his tweet, he narrated an incident from almost a decade ago about a customer experience during OYO's early days.

Mr Agarwal in his tweet mentioned that his number was listed on the customer care page. "Throwback to 2013/14, in front of our third property in Gurgaon with the front office manager. I don't exactly remember who I was on a call with but most likely it was a customer trying to book a hotel at 12 am in the night since our website had crashed," Mr Agarwal wrote.

He added, "Oh, the memories! Back in the early years of OYO, my number was even listed on the customer care page. It's incredible to see how far we've come since then!"

Throwback to 2013/14, in front of our third property in Gurgaon with the front office manager.



I don't exactly remember who I was on a call with but most likely it was a customer trying to book a hotel at 12 am in the night since our website had crashed. 😅



Since being posted, the tweet has received 1 million views. A user wrote, "I appreciate your efforts to provide a private space for those who don't have their own, allowing them to recreate themselves. This initiative may have contributed to reducing crimes against women over the years. It was a necessity of the time to start such innovative social institutions across India post #Nirbhaya case."

Another user commented, "Incredible start-up story, you've made it, the website doesn't crash anymore! Stay proud Bhai."

"Always have great respect for you Ritesh, What you accomplished with such a difficult industry of hotels is an ultra incredible feat. I always think when I am also trying to walk on the entrepreneurial journey that how much courage you have and maybe I can learn it as well," the third user wrote.

"It shows that hard work always pays off," the fourth user wrote.

"Dreams come true! We can see the excitement level and urge to complete the dream on your face," the fifth commented.



