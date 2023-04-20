Watch: Madhya Pradesh Minister Plays Kabaddi With Students

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Deora participating in a Kabaddi match.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Deora's video while playing Kabaddi is going viral on social media. It shows a young player catching hold of the minister's leg and Mr. Deora not being able to touch the midline.

As a part of the Saansad Khel Mahotsav, a Kabaddi competition was taking place when this incident occurred. Even the Finance Minister gave in to temptation when he saw the young lads playing Kabaddi during the sporting event and got down to give it a shot.

The 65-year-old Minister appeared to be off to a good start in the video but was removed from the game by a player near the baulk line. After this, the Finance Minister praised the student who grabbed his leg.

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur parliamentary district, Saansad Khel Mahotsav is taking place in 95 locations over 8 assembly.

This sporting event will continue until April 26. Traditional sports like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Tug of War, Marathon, and Sitaulia will be held in the sports festival.

Several students from thousands of schools will participate in the competition.

The objective of the event is to create awareness about sports among the youth and build a healthy India.