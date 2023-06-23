Watch: Joe Biden Accidentally Addresses PM Modi As 'President'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the White House.

In today's Oval Office conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden accidentally addressed him as "Mr. President." The incident took place Before the bilateral meeting, realising his mistake, Mr Biden quickly corrected himself.

"Well, Mr. President, Mr President, Mr Prime Minister, Modi. Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for being here, and welcome back to the White House," said the US President.

Watch the video here:

However, during the meetings and interactions, both leaders shared many light moments at the state dinner amid praise for Indian-Americans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the stellar achievements of Indian-Americans in his remarks at the state dinner, at which his high-profile guests often laughed.

Both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi regaled their guests with some light moments while also being generous to each other, with the prime minister ending his speech with a toast to his wonderful hosts, including first lady Jill Biden, and the bond between the two countries.

With PM Modi having a busy day attending several events, he said he had forgotten the count of speeches he made on Thursday.

Apparently referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who surprised guests by singing during a similar state dinner hosted for him in April, PM Modi said Biden's hospitality has moved his guests to sing, evoking laughter from the guests.

PM Modi then wished that he too had the singing talent.

"I know your hospitality has moved your guests to sing. I wish, I too, had the singing talent," PM Modi joked. "I could have also sang before you all," he said.