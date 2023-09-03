Watch: Florida Man Casually Cycles Through A Flooded Street After Hurricane Idalia

Video footage from the region showed ocean waters washing over highways

A video is getting circulated on the internet which shows a man in Tampa, Florida, casually riding through severe flooding. The video was taken shortly after Hurricane Idalia ripped through the region.

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows one Florida resident biking through the immense flooding.

The caption of the video reads, "Despite officials' warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft."

See the video here:

WATCH: Despite officials' warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.#Idalia#Hurricane#IDALIAhurricanepic.twitter.com/phPlI68LOG — Policy Scoop (@policyscoop) August 30, 2023

The video has gathered thousands of likes. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "For everyone saying watch out for gators .. tbh the gators should be afraid of him , a man riding a bike through that is on s mission".

"Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let's prioritize safety and follow officials' advice to ensure our well-being," commented another.

"Y'all, people still have to go places, it's unfortunate this dude has to resort to this but we don't know his circumstances. Maybe he's being stupid but maybe he's trying to get somewhere safe," the third user commented.

Video footage and photographs from the region showed ocean waters washing over highways and neighbourhoods swamped by extensive flooding at midday.

Hurricane Idalia brought torrential rain and threats of flash flooding on Wednesday afternoon to southeast Georgia after slamming into Florida, where authorities feared a powerful storm surge may have inundated communities in the Big Bend region.

Authorities in Florida were still trying to carry out damage assessments in the hardest-hit areas as water rescues of trapped residents were under way in southern Georgia.