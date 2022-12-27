Watch: Domestic Help Beaten By A Woman In Noida Housing Society, Case Filed

Anita used to work as a house help for Cleo County resident Shaifali.

Numerous incidents of altercations in high-rise communities in Delhi-NCR have recently made national news headlines.Another incident has been added to the list of unsettling incidents that occur on a regular basis in these urban residential areas. In the most recent incident, a woman is seen dragging and tugging a domestic worker out of an elevator. It was discovered that the event happened at the Cleo County Society in Sector 120 when the video clip gained steam on social media.

According to the report, a woman named Shaifali Kual, who is a resident of the Cleo County Society in Sector 120 Noida, had hired a 20-year-old girl named Anita as a domestic help. The domestic help has been facing abuse at the employer house, and whenever she tried to return to her own house, she was assaulted by the woman.

Anita had been working for Shaifali for six months and had been subjected to daily physical assault, sources said.

Now that the assault video has been made public, an FIR has been filed against the employer.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Department tweeted about the incident and the investigations that were conducted.

थाना फेस-3 क्षेत्रांतर्गत CLEO काउंटी सोसायटी में महिला द्वारा डोमेस्टिक हेल्प के तौर पर काम करने वाली लड़की को बंधक बनाकर मारपीट करने के संबंध में लड़की के पिता द्वारा दी गई सूचना के आधार पर FIR पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

बाइट ~ ADCP सेंट्रल नोएडा ! pic.twitter.com/jQIgAIn1aL — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 27, 2022

"Necessary legal action is being taken in advance by registering an FIR on the basis of the information given by the victim's father in connection with assaulting the girl working as a domestic help and taking her hostage in the CLEO County Society under Police Station Phase-3 area," Additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) said.