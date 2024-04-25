Watch: Dolly Chaiwala Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini In Gurugram, Serves Him Tea

The meetingtook place at a YouTuber Influencers' meet in Gurugram

Dolly Chaiwala, who became an Internet sensation after serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, recently met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. According to ANI, the meeting took place at a YouTuber Influencers' meet in Gurugram. A video of the same was shared on X by the Haryana CM on his official account.

In the video, Dolly Chaiwala is seen dressed in his signature bold attire, preparing his special tea and then serving it to the CM in his unique style. As he pours three cups of his famous tea, the CM is seen enjoying it with two other people.

Watch the video here:

Notably, CM Saini held a meeting with YouTubers and influencers in Gurugram on April 23. YouTubers and influencers from different states across the country participated in the meet.

"In today's YouTube influencers' meet, young friends from across the country had come. I felt good after interacting with them...through YouTube, they bring good and factual information to people,'' the CM said after the meet.

Dolly Chaiwala, whose real name is Sunil Pati, enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms, where he stays connected with his followers by sharing his reels and pictures.

A few days back, Dolly also shared a video from his visit to Dubai's Burj Khalifa. In the clip, Dolly arrived at the iconic spot in a plush vehicle, after which he was welcomed by two popular social media influencers, who go by the name 'Bade Bhai Chhote Bhai'. He then enjoyed the breathtaking aerial view of Dubai from the 148th floor of Burj Khalifa and sipped coffee along with the two brothers.

In February, Dolly took the internet by storm, when the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates shared a video of himself having tea from his stall in Nagpur. After the video went viral, he admitted that he did not recognise the Microsoft co-founder initially.

Apart from Bill Gates, he also has had the privilege of serving tea to many other notable figures.