Watch: Courteney Cox Transforms Herself Into 'Gen Z Girl', Internet Calls Her 'Queen'

Courteney Cox, who played the iconic character of Monica in F.R.I.E.D.N.S, transformed herself into one of the "Gen Z girls" in a hilarious video she shared on her Instagram on Wednesday. In the clip, the 58-year-old was on her phone, scrolling through social media and looking at "Gen Z girls", before getting up and changing her outfit in an attempt to copy their style.

"Look at these Gen Z girls. So cute. I wanna do that," she said in the video. Ms Cox then also showed herself getting ready in a trendy outfit while Sam Smith's 'Unholy' played in the background. "Am I slaying this right?" she wrote in the caption of her post.

In the short video, Ms Cox also showed herself doing her makeup with fox-eye eyeliner and putting hair in bubble-braid pigtails with two face-framing tendrils. She wore a Gen Z-inspired outfit - a crochet crop top with a mock neckline and several cutouts, paired with low-rise jeans and a dark navy tie-dyed blue hoodie.

Ms Cox shared the video just a day ago and since then it has accumulated more than 188,000 likes and over two million views. Internet users loved her transformation. While some called her look "amazing," called her "Gen Z queen".

"I know this is supposed to be a joke but you look so stunning!! HAHA," wrote one user. "Omg!! Seriously how are you over 50?? You look amazing!!!!" said another.

A third user commented, "Not you looking hotter than any Gen Z queen!!!" while a fourth added, "Omg you're gorgeous! Your abs".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Courteney Cox awaits the release of the comedy-horror TV show 'Shining Vale'. She became a star after featuring as Monica Geller in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her character was part of a group, which included 5 others - Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Joe Tribiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.