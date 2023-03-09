Watch: Chinese Girl Does Side Flip Stunt At Her Graduation Ceremony In UK. Wins Internet

Chen Yining won millions of followers online after the video.

Graduation day is a big moment in any student's life, and everyone celebrates their graduation ceremony in their own way. But a Chinese female student celebrated this moment in such a way that she has become an online sensation and turned her act into a viral video.

A video of Chen Yining, a 24-year-old from Beijing, performing a gravity-defying Kung Fu-style side flip in celebration of her graduation from the University of Roehampton in England in January gained millions of views online.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chen, who was receiving a postgraduate degree in Dance Practice and Performance, said she performed the flip out of excitement, adding that she was surprised at the overwhelming response. Back in China, after Chen uploaded the video clip of her graduation ceremony on Douyin on March 3, millions applauded her confident style.

Chinese student Chen Yining陈奕宁in UK, celebrating graduation in Kung fu style, remembered by teachers and fellow graduates, and goes viral in China's social media today. pic.twitter.com/zjrbo9V4Se — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) March 4, 2023

Two online comments on the video were also included in the news outlet's story. One commenter took a dig at the stereotype against the Chinese and wrote, "Now it will be more difficult to explain to foreigners that not all Chinese people are kung fu masters."

Another user wrote that "she shows style and charisma, full of the youthful spirit that encapsulates the promise of the young generation."