Watch: Chaka The Penguin Becomes The First In The World To Get An MRI Scan

Chaka, the penguin who lives at Sea Life, Weymouth.

A penguin in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand, has become the first in the world to get an MRI scan. The Fairy Penguin named Chaka, who lives at Sea Life, Weymouth, was having balance issues.

According to the Weymouth SEA LIFE Adventure Park, after experiencing some occasional wobbling, the team decided to take Chaka to Cave Veterinary Specialists for an MRI to investigate his balance issues.

"For the team at Cave, this was something totally new, and although an MRI procedure is fairly straightforward, the team went to special efforts to ensure Chaka was as settled as possible for the scan and closely monitored him throughout."

Watch the video here:

Chaka, who lives a healthy life eating and socialising with his fellow penguins, had nothing to worry about, according to the scan.

The adventure park further stated that this is a hugely important moment as the scan will assist with further knowledge of the species that can be shared with other vets, zoos, aquariums, and sanctuaries around the world that also look after fairy penguins.

"Chaka has become a penguin pioneer. Although his own waddle may still be a little wobbly, he has made great strides for the world of veterinary science and the penguin world," Kico Iraola, Curator at SEA LIFE Weymouth, said.