Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Fixes Neighbourhood Pothole After Waiting For Authority To Do It

Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes a giant pothole in Los Angeles.

In numerous action movies, Hollywood legend and former governor of the US state of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been shown rescuing the human race and troubled individuals. But this time he has proven himself to be a self-reliant, smart, and good civilian.

After waiting for more than three weeks for authorities to patch the pothole, the celebrity recently made the decision to repair a sizable pothole in Los Angeles.

The video of this act was posted by Mr. Schwarzenegger on his Twitter account with a caption that reads, "Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, Let's not complain; let's do something about it. Here you go."

Watch the video here:



Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

The video showcases Arnold with his team fixing a giant pothole by being dressed in work boots, a bomber jacket and sunglasses hefting 50-pound bags of blacktop repair material, spreading it, smoothing it, tamping it down and adding sand on top to seal it.

As he was working, a neighbour stopped by to express her gratitude.

"You're welcome," he said to her. "You must complete it on your own. This is absurd. I've been anticipating the closure of this hole for three weeks.

However, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works official said it's not really a pothole, but a service trench that needs to be repaired by Southern California Gas Company, according to ABC News.

The Los Angeles-based utility company said because it's a concrete street and not an asphalt street, Schwarzenegger's road patch won't really work.