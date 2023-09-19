Watch: After Davis Cup Win, Rohan Bopanna Receives A Special Announcement On IndiGo

Rohan Bopanna ended his Davis Cup career on a high with a victory over Morocco

Tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna bid a farewell to the Davis Cup after securing a victory over Morocco in the World Group II tie. Mr Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri thrashed the pair of Elliot Benchetrit-Younes Lalami Laaroussi 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles match played at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Sunday.

While returning home, Mr Bopanna received a warm welcome from the pilot and the passengers onboard an IndiGo flight. As passengers gave him a round of applause, the tennis star stood up and acknowledged them for the gesture.

''Today we also have a special guest on board, Mr. Rohan Bopanna. As you all know him, he is a legendary tennis player who finished today with a win over Morocco in his Davis Cup and finished his career on a high. It's a pleasure to have you on board Sir and thank you so much. I hope the flight is comfortable and we wish you all the best for your journey ahead. May you make us proud again and again in your career, Sir, " the pilot said.

Reacting to the heartfelt announcement, Mr Boppana wrote, ''Thank you to the flight crew for this acknowledgment & flying me from Lucknow.''

Thank you to the flight crew for this acknowledgement & flying me from Lucknow. @IndiGo6Ehttps://t.co/asHJRAjQsE — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 18, 2023

An emotional Bopanna on Sunday rested his India shirt on the court, marking the end of his Davis Cup career in which he played 33 ties, winning a total of 23 matches including 13 in doubles. About 50 of his family and friends flew to Lucknow to watch him one last time in the Davis Cup.

“Sad to be leaving the Davis Cup, but also simultaneously proud to have played for such a long time. I thank the entire nation for the support and all the teammates, the captain I have played under. It's been a great journey, a great learning experience,” Mr Bopanna said during the post-match press conference.

With this victory, India will now play World Group I play-off in 2024.