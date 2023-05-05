Watch: Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Plays Gully Cricket With Indian Fans

RashidKhanwassportingaT-shirt,shorts,andslippers.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is a famous name in the world of cricket, with a lot of fans worldwide. He has been Afghanistan's first global superstar and the man behind many cricket triumphs.

The 24-year-old bowling allrounder, known for his variations with leg spin, is one of the most important members of the Afghanistan team, and currently he is playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.

Currently, he is in India to participate in the IPL and was spotted playing gully cricket with Indian fans.

A Twitter user named Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) posted a video of Rashid playing cricket with boys.

"Rashid Khan is playing street cricket with the Indian fans. One of the most humble characters in the game!" he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans.



One of the most humble characters of the game! pic.twitter.com/3IelrQA11M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

The video has received over 4 lakh views and nearly 13 thousand likes on the social media platform. Several users left interesting comments on the video.



"Rule number one of street cricket: Always bat first, even if your main job is to bowl in the team. Nice, Rashid Khan," commented a user.