Watch: Adele Stops Concert After Spotting Doctor Who Delivered Her Son

Singer Adele had to stop the concert after she spotted the doctor who delivered her son. The Grammy winner was performing "When We Were Young" during her 'Weekends with Adele residency' in Las Vegas on Saturday when she spotted her obstetrician and immediately burst into tears.

Adele interrupted her performance by saying "Shut up". She ran into the crowd to hug her obstetrician and said "Oh my God, Colin!"

The "Someone Like You" singer told the audience over her microphone, "This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven't seen you for years."

The singer became too emotional to finish her song. She asked her audience, "Will you sing it for me?", she added, "That man delivered my baby."

The two shared an emotional hug, and fans cheered and clapped for the sweet reunion.

See the video here:

Adele got really emotional after she sees the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing “When We Were Young”. 🥹



— #WeekendsWithAdelepic.twitter.com/5NLDkoahEx — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) October 29, 2023

The internet loved the emotional reunion and took to X, formerly Twitter to share their reactions.

A user wrote on X, "This is so wholesome."

Another user wrote, "That was so sweet of her. She was overwhelmed seeing him and it was as if two old friends greeted each other."

"Such authentic expression! Love it," the third user wrote.

The fourth user expressed, "She is very gorgeous and really down to earth. She's outstanding!! Love her!!"

"It's her world and she will stop the show to say hello is the best for everyone. It's pretty great," the fifth user wrote.

The singer shares her son Angelo, who was born in October 2012, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

