Republic Day 2025: Was The Red Fort Once White? What You Need To Know About Viral Claims

Delhi's iconic Red Fort, a historic symbol of power and independence, was built in 1639 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who moved his court from Agra to Delhi. Serving as the residence of Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years, the Red Fort has been a witness to key moments in history, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's first speech to independent India. However, a claim about its original colour is going viral on the internet saying that the original colour of the red fort was not just red but was red and white.

The Telegraph reported quoting conservation architects that the fort should be known as the 'Red and White Fort' for the combination of colours favoured by its creator, Shah Jahan, the emperor who also built the Taj Mahal. It was originally named 'the Blessed Fort.'

The Indian government website does not claim that the Red Fort was originally white. However, the official Incredible India website states that legend suggests the fort's exterior was initially red and white, with the British later repainting it entirely red.

According to The Telegraph, KK Mohammad, head of the Architectural Survey of India, said the 'Red Fort' is a "misconception" because although its exterior ramparts are red sandstone, "more of the Red Fort is white than people realise."

He added that it was not clear whether the British or the Mughals themselves had painted the buildings, but work was currently under way to restore the Naubat Khana, the main gateway to the royal audience hall, to its original white lime plaster.

Ratish Nanda, a leading conservation architect, told The Telegraph: "The British did introduce conservation to India, but they also dismantled the system through which these buildings were preserved. Archives show the buildings were white. The Mughals played with this red and white contrast.