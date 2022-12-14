Warm Banks Open In UK To Help People In Winters Due To Increased Cost Of Living

There are more than 3,000 such banks at present.

Amid the growing cost of living in the United Kingdom, people are turning to 'warm banks' as they are struggling to heat their homes by the record-low temperatures. Just as community food banks have been established to accept donations and distribute emergency supplies to low-income families, "warm banks" are providing a safe haven for those who cannot afford the exorbitant cost of home heating when the weather turns cold, according to a report in the Independent.

As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), the banks have been organised by charities, councils and community groups across the country. "Over 50% of councils in England and Wales are involved in setting up warm banks or supporting groups who are doing so," states the report.

According to the official website of the Warm Welcome Campaign, there are more than 3,000 such banks at present. An online map on the website shows the widespread need for warm banks this winter. They also add that these banks will be free to enter and will provide basic refreshments such as tea or coffee.

This comes after the announcement by the British electricity and gas industry regulator Ofgem stating that the energy price cap would rise by an astounding 80 percent to 3,549 pounds effective October 1, 2022. Following this, local councils have begun planning how to use public buildings to keep people warm this winter, Independent reports.

WEF also adds that mortgage payments for some people are also rising significantly as interest rates continue to rise. Rents are rising at the highest rate on record as landlords pass on higher mortgage payments.

With many households expecting to face difficult financial decisions during the winter months, there are fears that the cold might pose a health risk or even be fatal to vulnerable groups if they cannot afford heating.