How Many Days Do People In Various Countries Need To Work To Buy iPhone 16

The new iPhones are available at Apple retail and online stores in India.

The new iPhone is now officially being sold in India. The brand new iPhone 16 may not completely fit into every budget, and a new study tells us exactly how many days of work will it take to save up for one, in any country. The research shows there are countries where people need to work for more than three months in order to afford the iPhone 16.

According to the iPhone Index, a person in Switzerland needs to work only 4 days to afford the iPhone 16. In contrast, an average American requires 5.1 days, while Australians and Singaporeans need 5.7 days.

In India, one needs to work 47.6 days to afford the new iPhone 16.

The iPhone Index, calculated based on the official prices of the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB), is an annual index of iPhone price-to-wage ratios conducted by (link unavailable) since 2018.

In India, iPhone 16 pricing starts at Rs 79,900, iPhone 16 Plus at Rs 89,900, iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 119,900, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 144,900.

The new iPhones are available at Apple retail and online stores in India, including Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (New Delhi), and through authorized sellers.

The company will roll out the US English version of the Apple Intelligence feature on the iPhone 16 series devices next month through a software update. Apple Intelligence will enable users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text.