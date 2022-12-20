Vladimir Putin Asks Security Agencies To Intensify Hunt For 'Traitors, Spies, Saboteurs'

Vladimir Putin was speaking on the Security Agency Worker's Day on Tuesday. (AFP File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed the country's intelligence agencies to step up their hunt for "traitors, spies and saboteurs", according to a report in The Moscow Times. He was speaking on the Security Agency Worker's Day on Tuesday, the outlet further said. Mr Putin told the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) and other agencies to protect people in the Ukrainian regions captured by Russia in September. He also promised modern equipment and weapons for the agents who carry out the orders.

"You must put a firm stop to the activities of foreign special services, and to promptly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs," The Moscow Times quoted Mr Putin as saying while addressing the counterintelligence officers.

He urged the FSB and other agencies to take "special control" over strategic facilities like transport and energy infrastructure.

"Today's rapidly changing global situation and the emergence of new threats and challenges impose high demands on the entire system of Russia's security agencies," said Mr Putin according to the outlet.

"This means that you need to significantly improve your work in key areas, and use your operational, technical and personnel potential to the fullest. It is necessary to severely suppress the actions of foreign special services, quickly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs," he added.

Mr Putin said that the situation in four territories of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed but does not control militarily was "extremely difficult".

The Russian president, in September, announced the annexation of four regions in the east and south of Ukraine after Moscow proxies held referendums there, denounced as a sham by Kyiv and the West.

His troops never fully controlled any of the territories and last month were forced to retreat from the regional capital of the southern Kherson region after a months-long Ukrainian counteroffensive.