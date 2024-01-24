Virat Kohli's Milestone Becomes A Question In Exam, Image Goes Viral

Since being shared, the post has amassed 3.6 lakh views on the platform.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most admired athletes in the world. He continues to be one of the most loved and respected cricketers in India despite going through a hard spell in his career. During the ODI World Cup last year, "King Kohli" broke several records and has become a prime example of tenacity and determination. His dedication towards the game has been praised by his fans and people across the world. One instance of this was when a question about Mr Kohli was included in an exam in Rajasthan.

The question discussed the cricketer's milestone of 10,000 ODI runs. Candidates appearing for the test were asked to evaluate the accuracy of statements about the achievement. The first statement said, "He is the 13th player in the world to complete 10 thousand runs in One Day International matches" while the second added, "He took 210 One Day International Innings to reach this achievement." The candidates were asked to select the appropriate statement or choose both statements.

For the unversed, the first option is the right one. During the second One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies in Vizag in 2018, "King Kohli" made history by being the fifth batsman from India and the 13th player worldwide to reach 10,000 ODI runs. He accomplished this remarkable feat in an astonishing 205 innings, surpassing even the illustrious Sachin Tendulkar, who took 259 innings.

The post was shared by internet user Mufaddal Vohra on X. Since being shared, it has amassed 3.6 lakh views on the platform.

A question related to King kohli in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. pic.twitter.com/SqdVAscWLl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 23, 2024

"We're lucky now enough to witness goat Virat Kohli era," said a user.

A second said, "who agrees with me that in now exams all questions should be asked on Kohli and Kohli records."

A third added, "In NDA paper too , question was asked about Kohli winning the mots of T20 world cup twice."

"He Did It On Oct. 24 2018. He Took 205 Innings And Was The 12Th Batter To Achieve This Feat. He Currently Has 13848 Runs From 280 Innings. A Question That Is 5+ Years Old Isn't Fair I Guess, He Completed 13k In Sep. 2023, That Would Have Been A Good Question On Current Affairs," stated a person.

In 2023, a question about Mr Kohli's comeback was included in a Class 9 exam. It featured a photograph of the cricket player celebrating his century against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup and asked students to describe it in 100-200 words. Fans claimed they could easily score excellent marks by responding to the question after the picture became viral on social media.