Viral Video: US Shark Tank Judge Cries While Buying Expensive Watch

Shark Tank host Kevin O'Leary was roasted on the internet after he posted a video of himself on TikTok of him shedding tears while purchasing a specially designed Swiss luxury watch. According to New York Post, the watch is worth at least six figures. The video has gone viral on the internet.

The US Shark Tank co-host enjoys a massive fan following on TikTok. The video shows him admiring the luxury watch, a steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with an openwork face.

According to NY Post, the brand doesn't advertise the prices of its watches on its website, but a glance at several watch-selling sites reveals that similar models start at more than $100,000 and go as high as $700,000.

The short clip shows dramatic piano music playing in the background and Mr O'Leary getting emotional after gazing at the watch. He wipes the tears from his eyes while holding the watch.

He says, "It's incredible, I can't believe I'm holding it - the only one in the world."

Watch the video here:

Find someone who loves you as much as Kevin O'Leary loves this watch. pic.twitter.com/i8y6kiFgcQ — Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) February 13, 2023

Mr O'Leary also posted a longer version of the video on his YouTube. In the 12-and-a-half-minute video on YouTube, the man can be seen at the watch dealer. The salesman tells Mr O'Leary that it's a gorgeous piece.

"Oh my goodness," O'Leary responds. "It's so incredible. It has made grown men weep."

The Canadian-born investor added, "It's pure beauty."

Meanwhile, Mr O'Leary is also facing criticism for his recent tweet. In his tweet, he wrote, "You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matters. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like."

Netizens were not happy with his wealth-centric philosophy.