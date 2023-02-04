Viral Video Shows Rat Steals Necklace Kept At A Jewellery Store

CCTV in the store recorded the incident.

Jewellery theft from a store is one incident that conjures up images of someone stealing a necklace or other ornament from any shop. However, a video of a rat stealing a necklace from a jewellery store is going viral on social media, proving that reality can sometimes be stranger than fiction.

An IPS officer named Rajesh Hingankar posted a video of a rat taking a necklace in his jaws and scurrying away from the scene on Twitter.

The officer shared the interesting video with a caption in Hindi that, when translated to English, reads as "For whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace..."



Here is a link to the video:





The video has become very popular on the social media platform due to its strange content, which people rarely get to see even in fiction stories. The video has received nearly 85,000 views and over 500 likes on Twitter. Several social media users are also leaving interesting remarks in the comment section.