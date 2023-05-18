Viral Video Shows Full-Blown Fist Fight In Ghaziabad Over Parking

Three accused related to the incident were arrested.

A dispute over a parking space led to a full-blown fight between 10 youths in a gated residential area in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, according to the local police.

The CCTV footage of the fighting incident went viral on social media platforms. Taking cognizance of the viral video of the fight, officers at the Police Station Indirapuram have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The video footage clearly shows that the locals were shocked by the unexpected street fight in the neighbourhood. Some of the locals asked them to stop, but the youths were visibly unfazed by the call, and they kept attacking each other.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday (May 16) in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram. They added that necessary legal action is being taken against all the arrested accused.