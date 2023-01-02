Viral Video: Freezing Weather In US Turns Car Wash Into Ice Cave

The video has garnered more than 35,000 views and over 1,200 likes.

A car wash in Texas became an ice cave as a "bomb cyclone" brought freezing-cold temperatures to the United States. A video shared on social media showed the drive-through car wash covered in icicles.

"Went hunting for icicles all morning and @heb had the best ones!!" wrote Matt Guthrie in the caption to the clip, which was reportedly filmed in Lakeway, Austin, on December 24, when the mercury dropped to 10 to 12 degrees.

In the short video, long icicles are seen hanging from the overhead lines and large brush roller. Part of the sign also appears to have fallen and shattered on the frozen ground.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 35,000 views and over 1,200 likes. In the comment section of the post, one user wrote, "Oof. I guess it's hard to leave the water dripping at these places." Another said, "That's pretty fantastic!"

A third user commented, "Wow, that's so bizarre!" A fourth added, "It's still sucks if they don't have insurance. EVEN if they are billionaire. A loss without insurance (is a loss) regardless..."

Meanwhile, according to The Independent, some states in the United States have experienced what has been described as a "once-in-a-generation" storm. Amongst the hardest-hit regions was Western New York, which saw at least 33 people perish in a winter storm, the New York Post reported.

The storm blanketed the region in 43 inches of cumulative snow and also caused Niagara Falls to partially freeze over. At one point on Saturday, around 1.7 million people were also left without electricity in the biting cold.