Severe Weather Could Cause Tornadoes, Golf Ball-Sized Hail In US Midwest

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Large parts of the Midwest are bracing for severe weather conditions. Tornado warnings have been issued for areas including Minneapolis and suburbs. Damaging hail and strong winds are additional threats to the region.

Large parts of the Midwest region in the United States will experience severe weather for several days that could also see tornadoes. The National Weather Service has issued warning for residents of Minneapolis, Coon Rapids and Blaine (all in Minnesota) asking them to stay alert. Along with tornadoes, damaging hail and destructive straight-line winds have also been released in the potential threats due to severe weather in the region, according to The Weather Channel. The outlet further said that the weather phenomenon will move to Great Plains over the weekend.

A weather released by NOAA's Storm Prediction Centre shows the affected region could span from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh.

There he already been some confirmed tornadoes in Minnesota where a barn was destroyed on Thursday, The Weather Channel said in its report. A rotating wall of cloud triggered a tornado warning in Minneapolis and its northern suburbs, the outlet further said.

Area from Minnesota to much of Wisconsin, northeast Illinois, northern Indiana, western Michigan and northwest Ohio has been marked under red zone since it has the greatest chance of experiencing the severe weather late on Thursday.

Golf ball-sized hail is also expected to hit these areas, the NOAA map further showed.

Isolated severe storms could also extend as far east as the mid-Atlantic.

On Friday, outbreak of severe storm is expected in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville and St. Louis.

High winds gusting over 75 miles per hour can lead to power outage from southeast Missouri to southern Illinois, southern Indiana and western and central Kentucky.

On Saturday, scattered severe storms could impact the eastern regions, including New York with the impact zone spreading as far as Houston.

The severe weather is expected to continue till Tuesday with a severe thunderstorm expected from Sunday to Tuesday.