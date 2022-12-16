Viral Video: Auto Driver Pushes Mercedes With His Leg, Internet In Splits

The auto driver pushing a Mercedes in Pune.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a Mercedes being pushed by an autorickshaw driver with his leg. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Pune, according to the description in the video that shows the location tag as Koregaon Park. The 10-second video shows a red Mercedes Benz being pushed by the driver with its hazard lights on. The autorickshaw driver's innovative way to help the Mercedes has generated hilarious reactions on social media, with many users giving thumbs up to the "jugaad".

"A rickshaw puller is a friend who comes to the rescue in times of crisis," said the English translation of the post originally shared in Marathi.

Other users who shared the clip said the car broke down and was stuck on the road when the autorickshaw driver decided to offer help. The clip shows the driver putting his left foot on the bumper of the Mercedes to push the car.

"Bajaj 1 : 0 Mercedes," commented one user. "Nothing special, this may happen with anyone... thanks to auto guy who helped during need," said another.

"When you buy a Mercedes but cannot afford petrol," a third user commented.

Some users suggested that the autorickshaw driver took the Mercedes to a nearby workshop. Others said the Mercedes owner could not wait for a tow truck and decided to resort to this jugaad.

Pushing a vehicle like this can lead to injuries. According to Cartoq, there are chances of auto driver injuring his leg and the car driver cannot do anything while being pushed by the auto as the car engine if not working.