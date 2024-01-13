Viral Video: AR Rahman's Fan Stops His Car To Perform 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

Ms Matahari posted this on her Instagram account

While cruising through Dubai, AR Rahman encountered a delightful surprise - a French Indonesian fan, Celinedee Matahari, who stopped his car and delivered a soul-stirring performance of his timeless "Maa Tujhe Salaam." Mr Rahman visibly moved and filmed the impromptu serenade.

Ms Matahari posted this on her Instagram account and wrote, "It was such an honour finally meeting the legend @arrahman thank you for letting me sing for you." The musician also posted the video on his Instagram account.

Social media buzzed with excitement as the internet witnessed the awe-inspiring musical interaction between a passionate fan and AR Rahman.

A user commented, "Just AR Rahman can respect a stranger artist just because of his/her talent."

Another user wrote, "Biggest flex ever: A.R. Rehman shooting somebody's video singing his song."

"Singing Vande Mataram in front of ARR is something every artist wants to do, you got it! Thanks for singing it in front of the man we all love," the third user wrote.

"This is wholesome," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, "This is the love message that needs to go out from our country. Lovely video!"