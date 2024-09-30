Viral Post Claims Microsoft Techie Works Only 15-20 Hours A Week: 'Dream Job'

With the remaining time, her friend indulges in playing League of Legends.

A recent post on X revealed an intriguing work arrangement at Microsoft, sparking a heated conversation about work-life balance. X user Rona Wang shared that her friend, a Microsoft employee, enjoys an unusually flexible schedule, working only 15-20 hours per week. With the remaining time, her friend indulges in playing League of Legends. Remarkably, this part-time schedule doesn't compromise his salary, as the techie allegedly has a whopping $300,000 (Rs 2,51,35,665) annually.

''Talking to my friend who works at Microsoft & he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays league the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it,'' her tweet read. As per bio, she is a Compilers engineer and is based in San Francisco.

See the tweet here:

talking to my friend who works at microsoft & apparently he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays league the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it — Rona Wang (@ronawang) September 27, 2024

This story has sparked a lively discussion about work-life balance, productivity, and the tech industry's evolving approach to flexible work arrangements. People are going wild in the comments, with some asking about job openings and others praising the employee's productivity. Some also shared similar stories.

One user commented, "If they can do the same work in 20 hours that someone else doing the same job would need 40 to achieve — then I don't see the issue." Another commented, ''Most CEOs would love a person who got results and hit the mark - no matter how many or few hours they work.''

A third user joked, "Dream job lol I'd love 20 hours a week over 40 so much."

A fourth added, ''Many such cases. A friend works at a large food conglomerate, makes $280k and works 25 hours a week. Never misses a kid's soccer game and plays video games. His stress comes quarterly to renegotiate one or two huge deals. The rest of the year is chill Sounds decent honestly.''

Yet another said, ''Looks like Microsoft cracked the code on work-life balance. Next up: Redefining 'productivity' one game at a time!''