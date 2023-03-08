Video: US Teens Vandalise Chinese Restaurant, Police Search For Suspects

A video shows teens trashing a Chinese restaurant.

A group of masked, violent teens enters a Chinese restaurant and vandalises it badly over the weekend, overturning tables and breaking chairs as terrified staff watched helplessly, according to The New York Post.

According to a video shared on Twitter by local activist Yiatin Chu, the wicked hooligans left the eatery in very bad shape.The footage shows full anarchy ensuing inside the restaurant as the masked teenagers flipped tables, flung chairs, and broke dishes, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies.



We've fallen so low that there's no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property. pic.twitter.com/DQdnHPR5r8 — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 7, 2023

"This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns., was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies. We've fallen so low that there's no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property," Chu, president of Asian Wave Alliance and a co-founder of PLACE NYC, wrote in the post.

Staff at the Fish Village restaurant in College Point, Queens, say they are worried the violent bunch of teenagers may return. The group of youths rode the elevator three floors up to the building.

"It was a bit frightening. It's getting less and less safe. We have no idea what the cause was, and it was pretty nerve-wracking," restaurant worker Tong Yi Hu told The New York Post in Mandarin on Tuesday.

The members of this gang of masked, vicious young attackers are wanted by the local police.