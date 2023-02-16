Video Shows Turkey Nurses Grabbing Incubators To Save Newborns During Earthquake

Nurses rushes to hold onto incubators to prevent them from tipping over

CCTV footage has surfaced on the internet which shows nurses at the neonatal unit of a hospital in southern Turkey running to save babies in their incubators during the Turkey earthquake. According to a report by BBC, the hospital in the Gaziantep region was near the epicentre of the earthquake which killed nearly 35,000 people.

The video was shared by Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca on Twitter. The video shows two nurses rushing to hold onto incubators to prevent them from tipping over or sliding during the devastating earthquake.

Another video shared by the minister shows hospital staff running to the wards to save other children. They can be seen rushing to the halls to evacuate children from the building.

Mr Koca wrote, "Our friends at Gaziantep Inayet Topcuoglu Hospital saved our sick children at the cost of their lives during the earthquake."

"There are many examples of this in other hospitals as well. Our people who started running to the earthquake provinces at the very first moment did the same thing."

O can alıcı sarsıntı sırasında iki hemşire arkadaşımız unutulmaz bir davranış gösterdi. Gaziantep İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanesi Yeni Doğan Yoğun Bakım Ünitesinde görevli Devlet ve Gazel hemşireler dışarı çıkmak yerine bebeklerin bulunduğu kuvözlerin devrilmesini önlemeye çalıştılar. pic.twitter.com/ikCoqqpU9M — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 12, 2023

Gaziantep İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanesinde görevli arkadaşlarımız deprem anında canları pahasına hasta çocuklarımızı kurtardı. Bunun başka hastanelerimizde de çok örneği var. Daha ilk anda deprem illerine koşmaya başlayan insanlarımız da aynı şeyi yaptı. pic.twitter.com/4R7vsAH2y7 — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 12, 2023

The death count from last week's earthquake in Turkey and Syria rose above 35,000 on Monday, according to an AFP report.

Eight days after the 7.8-magnitude tremor, Turkish media reported a handful of people were still being pulled from the rubble as excavators dug through ruined cities.

The confirmed death count rose to 35,224 as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria after the February 6 earthquake, the fifth deadliest since the start of the 21st century.

"Send any stuff you can because there are millions of people here and they all need to be fed," Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu appealed to Turks late Sunday.