Video Shows Moment iPhone Catches Fire While Charging As Family Sleeps

The owners of the iPhone posted about the incident on Facebook to warn others.

A family in the United States had a lucky escape after the iPhone they left charging overnight on the kitchen counter caught fire. The family members were fast asleep when the incident took place in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the house of Jennifer Leisgang. The bursting of phone was caught on the security camera installed inside the house. According to Viral Press, which released the video, it was an iPhone 4 (released in 2010) that caught fire and exploded. In a Facebook post, she warned other families in hopes to prevent this from happening to others.

As per Fox10, the incident took place at around 1am on January 9.

A 22-second video shows a dark kitchen, which lights up as the phone suddenly turns into a fireball.

"We were extremely lucky to avoid a house fire," Ms Leisgang said, adding that she gave the "vintage" phone to children for watching videos.

"Our kids were charging our old iPhone 4 with the Apple charger last night and it exploded and caught on fire in our kitchen while we were sleeping. Luckily we had just cleaned off the counter yesterday as it usually has lots of school books and papers in that area," she further said.

The homeowner said she found small pieces of the phone and black soot all over the kitchen counter when she woke up in the morning.

The woman said she contacted Apple after the incident, but failed to get a decent explanation. "Their verbal response, and I am paraphrasing because I did not write it all down, was that my device was vintage and they don't expect their clients to be using a phone that old."

Ms Leisgang said the company did ask for her to send in the phone in order for more research to be conducted.