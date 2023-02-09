Video Shows Little Boy Beaming With Joy As He Is Pulled Out Of Rubble In Syria

The video has been shared by The White Helmets

More than 17,500 people have lost their lives after a string of earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Meanwhile, rescue workers are racing against time and battling freezing temperatures to pull people who are still trapped under the rubble. Several heartwarming stories of struggle and survival have emerged since then, demonstrating the power of the human spirit. One such video shows a little boy beaming with joy as he was pulled out of the rubble in Syria.

The video has been shared by The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence- a volunteer organisation that functions in Syria and Turkey.

Miracles are repeated and voices embrace the sky again.

Moments filled with joy as the child Karam was rescued from the ruins of a destroyed house in the village of Armanaz in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria on the first day of the #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/eec9Ws91kn — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023

The video was captioned as ''Miracles are repeated and voices embrace the sky again. Moments filled with joy as the child Karam was rescued from the ruins of a destroyed house in the village of Armanaz in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria on the first day of the #earthquake.''

The 1-minute and 2 seconds clip shows the boy, named Karam, being rescued from the ruins of a destroyed house in the village of Armanaz in Syria's Idlib. As he is taken out of the debris, the joy on his face is evident. Meanwhile, rescue workers enthusiastically cheer for the boy as he playfully pulls their cheeks and plays with them. The little boy is also showered with hugs and kisses, as a wave of joy pervades the air.

Internet users were filled with hope after watching the touching video and hailed the boy's indomitable spirit. One user wrote, '' They adore their little ones for sure. How well he looks after all he's been through.'' Another commented, '' Ha, yes! A feisty little one! Wonderful to see.''

A third added, '' What an energetic and cheerful kid! Even earthquake and entrapment couldn't defeat his spirit.'' A fourth said, '' That's how he slapped "death" under the rubble & survived.''

WHO has warned that up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone. Dozens of nations including the United States, China and the Gulf States have pledged to help, and search teams as well as relief supplies have begun to arrive by air.