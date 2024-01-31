Video: Pak Singer Bilal Saeed Throws Mic At Fans During Concert, Issues Clarification

The singer did not return to the stage and the concert was eventually terminated.

Pakistani singer and songwriter Bilal Saeed recently courted controversy after a video of him abruptly throwing his microphone at the audience and walking off the stage went viral on social media. The incident happened during the Punjab Group of Colleges' (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Phalia, Pakistan.

In the video, the singer can be seen performing his 2012 hit 'Ku Ku' when he suddenly stops his performance and throws away the mic with full force. He then walked off the stage in the middle of the concert, leaving his fans confused. The singer did not return to the stage and the concert was eventually terminated.

Many fans were angry after the singer's outburst, labeling his action as ''violent'', while others called it a publicity stunt. Others compared him to US rapper Cardi B, who had similarly thrown her microphone at a concertgoer during one of her performances.

One user said, ''This dude has anger issues and needs to be away from the public.'' A second user said, ''If an artist isn't humble enough to accept criticism, perhaps they should consider pursuing a different path. Why should the rest of the audience suffer if one person's opinion can derail the entire performance? Absurd.''

Amid the social media chatter, Mr Saeed decided to break his silence and address the incident on his social media handles. He admitted that he shouldn't have left the stage, however, many pointed out that the singer didn't apologise for his actions.

He wrote, ''The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what, nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me.''

''I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn't the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowd but it was the first time I gave the wrong reaction! I should have never left the stage,'' he added.

Mr Saeed is known for his songs like 12 Saal, Adhi Adhi Raat, and Teri Khair Mangdi.

