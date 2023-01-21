Video Of Girl Being Thrashed By Classmates At Pakistan School Goes Viral, Cops Launch Probe

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video.

A video of a girl being tortured by her classmates at an elite private school in Lahore has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to take notice and launch an investigation. The video, which has been shared numerous times on Twitter, shows three teenage girls holding their classmate by the hair and pinning her to the ground. The group is heard verbally abusing the alleged victim and telling her to "say sorry". Another girl is also seen kicking the girl's forehead, while another is seen recording a video of the episode on her mobile phone.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Maheen Faisal shared the video with the caption, "Absolutely disgusted by this. Scenes from Scarsdale American International School in defence Lahore, where students allegedly assaulted a fellow student for refusing to drink. This is unacceptable, I hope some serious action was taken against the girls."

According to Dawn, the incident took place on January 16 at the American International School, located in BB Block of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Responding to the viral clip, the official account of the Capital City Police Lahore said that a case has been registered and that an investigation has also been launched into the incident.

Separately, according to the Express Tribune, an FIR (First Information Report) was registered on the complaint of the victim's father, Imran Younis. He alleged that his daughter was beaten by three of her class fellow after she refused to take drugs from them.

In the FIR, the father claimed that one of the girls was a boxer who hit his daughter in her face while another kicked her, causing injuries to her face. He stated that his daughter was traumatised following the attack and the now-viral video further caused mental torture to him and his family.

About the motive of the assault on his daughter, Mr Imran said that the prime suspect was a drug addict who "had offered my daughter a dose of a drug to inhale in the school, which refused to do". He also alleged that the attackers snatched a gold chain and a locket from his daughter during the attack.

As per the outlet, the father has approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against those who uploaded the video clip of the assault on her daughter on social media.