Video: Nepal Man Climbs Down 75 Stairs On Hand In 25 Seconds, Creates World Record

Hari Chandra Giri works in the Nepalese Army's sports centre.

A Nepali army soldier has accomplished what might be described as an incredible feat for any human being.

According to Guinness World Records, 29-year-old Hari Chandra Giri (Nepal) has broken the record for the fastest time to descend 75 stairs on hands.

Hari, who works in the Nepalese Army's sports center, sped down the stairs in just 25.03 seconds, averaging three steps per second.

He shaved over five seconds off the previous record, set by Mark Kenny (USA) in 2014, who did it in 30.8 seconds.

Hari's record attempt took place on the steps of a Buddhist temple, Jamchen Vijaya Stupa, which overlooks Nepal's iconic Kathmandu Valley.

Watch the video here:

As per the standard of the Guinness World Records, in order to break this record, the challenger must descend the stairs entirely on their hands, with no other body parts hitting the ground or being supported in any manner.

Doing this at high speed is extremely dangerous and difficult; however, Hari made it look easy, displaying masterful control of his body to complete the challenge without falling.

Hari has been honing his hand-walking skills since he was eight years old, and he's now achieved four Guinness World Records titles by using this talent.