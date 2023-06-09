Video: Narrow Escape For Kerala Students After Scooter Stuck Between Bus And Lorry

Students manage a miraculous escape.

Two scooter-borne students had a narrow escape from a road accident after their vehicle got stuck between a bus and a truck in Kozhikode.

The video of the miraculous escape, which was recorded on the CCTV surveillance cameras installed on the bus, has gone viral on social media.

The video opens with the students trying to overtake the private bus. They were riding in the narrow space left on the road, but suddenly a lorry came from the opposite side, and their vehicle caught in between the bus and the lorry.

The students hit the truck, and both fell down on the road. No major injuries were reported from the incident.

The students' helmets can be seen rolling across the road, while passengers on the bus can be seen peering out the window to observe the incident.

Although there is no audio in the video, it is clear from the visuals that the youngsters were upset over the shocking incident, and they were seen yelling at the bus driver.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Mavoor town, Kozhikode district, Kerala.

Last month, an accident involving a lorry had injured more than 25 people in Kerala when a tourist bus hit a lorry parked on the highway in Thrissur.

The injured were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and were travelling in a minibus through Thalore in Thrissur district.

The lorry, which was under repair, was parked by the side of the national highway when the accident occurred.